Standing as pillar of support in challenging times: Punjab ministers assure border residents

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Several Punjab ministers on Saturday visited border areas to assess the preparedness of the civil administration and interacted with residents to boost their morale amid a sharp upturn in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Punjab cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Baljit Kaur visited Fazilka.

During their visit, they also held a meeting with the district administration and reviewed arrangements at the local civil hospital.

They also visited the city markets to meet citizens and provide reassurance of the government's continued support.

Sond emphasised that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, stands firmly with the people of border areas during these testing times.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

According to an official statement, Sond stated that all necessary support is being extended to the armed forces as well.

Reviewing the civil administration's preparedness, the minister assured that residents of Fazilka need not panic, as all arrangements have been made to ensure their safety and convenience.

The ministers also inspected the Civil Hospital and confirmed that adequate beds and essential medicines are available as per requirements.

Minister Sond noted that teams from the civil, police, and health departments are working round-the-clock to monitor the situation and serve the public effectively.

Baljit Kaur reiterated the government's commitment to the people and urged citizens not to fall prey to fear or anxiety.

She reviewed the functioning of the blood bank, civil services, and healthcare facilities during the visit.

Both ministers toured the local markets and interacted with shopkeepers and local residents, encouraging them to stay calm and assured.

They emphasised that the government is fully prepared to handle any situation and stands united with the people. The residents expressed satisfaction with the administration's efforts and pledged their support to the nation's security forces.

Meanwhile, Ministers Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Hardeep Singh Mundian visited the Ferozepur district.

They also visited the local hospital to meet the people injured in Friday evening's incident in village Khai Pheme Ki. They also assured them and their families the every possible assistance from the state government and wished them a speedy recovery.

In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by the Indian air defence system landed at their house at Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire.

Meanwhile, the cabinet ministers held discussions with hospital officials and doctors, and civil and police authorities, to assess the situation and provide necessary directions.

They emphasised the need for advance preparations, including stocking essential medicines and ensuring sufficient medical facilities to respond effectively in emergencies.

Khudian and Mundian urged Ferozpur residents to follow government and district administration instructions to ensure their safety during this situation.

Prioritising national and public safety, they emphasised the importance of adhering to advisories and safety guidelines issued by authorities. Specifically, they stressed the need to strictly follow blackout instructions to prevent untoward incidents.

Reaffirming the Punjab's unwavering support for the nation and its security forces, they assured that the state government and district administration are committed to ensuring the safety of residents amidst the challenging situation.