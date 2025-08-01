Standing committee has advised to consider senior citizen concessions in sleeper, 3AC coaches: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concessions to senior citizens at least in sleeper and 3AC classes, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Some MPs raised the issue of the restoration of concessions to senior citizens in trains and asked the minister for recommendations of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways in this regard.

"Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper and 3AC," Vaishnaw said in a written reply.

Responding to the questions regarding the reasons for not reinstating the concessions extended to senior citizens, Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways strives to provide affordable services to all strata of the society and gave subsidy of Rs 60,466 crore on passenger tickets in 2023-24. This amounts to concession of 45 per cent on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways.

"In other words, if the cost of providing service is Rs 100, then the price of ticket is Rs 55 only. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further, concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like 4 categories of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjans), 11 categories of patients and 8 categories of students," he said.