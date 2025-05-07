‘Standing strongly with armed forces’ says Telangana CM, calls for emergency review

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the strikes against "terror factories" in Pakistan and PoK made the country proud and said he stands strongly with the Indian armed forces.

The Telangana Chief Minister in a post on 'X' said "As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor", he said.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Operation Sindhoor, Revanth Reddy is set to hold an emergency review meeting at 11 AM at the Command Control Center here with senior officials from the Army, Police, Disaster Management, and other departments, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also made a phone call to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who is currently in Delhi, instructing him to immediately return to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to remain alert at all times, emphasising Hyderabad's strategic importance in national defense and its role as a base for defense establishments.

CM Revanth Reddy is also scheduled to personally oversee the mock drill being conducted this evening.