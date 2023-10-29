Star campaigners like PM Modi to boost BJP's Telangana polls campaign from Nov 3, says state party chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Telangana BJP will intensify its campaign from November 3 with rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J P Nadda and several union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, state unit president G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Speaking at the party office here, Reddy said BJP's announcement that it would pick a BC candidate for the chief minister's post in Telangana if it comes to power is a historic decision and a social revolution.

Recently at a poll rally in Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the BJP would choose a leader from the Backward Class as chief minister in the state if the party comes to power in the November 30 assembly elections.

“Modi who belongs to a poor family is Prime Minister of this country and offering great services to the nation,” Reddy said, adding that people from various sections are appreciating his party’s decision.

He slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that he had gone back on his promise to make a Dalit leader the CM of Telangana.

Reddy charged that the BRS and its leaders have no moral right to criticise the BJP.

He categorically stated that If BJP comes to power in Telangana, reservations for Muslims will be withdrawn and promised that the quota for SC, ST and BCs will be increased. PTI GDK ANE