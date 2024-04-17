Star campaigners rush to support BJP's Udupi candidate

Mangaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) The Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for intensified political activity as key BJP leaders will mobilise support for party candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary. The campaign is set to receive a significant boost with the scheduled appearances of several influential figures. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and MP Sumalatha are set to inaugurate the campaign in Uppoor on April 19.
Building on this momentum, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra will arrive in Udupi on April 20. Reports indicate that on April 21, BJP MP Pratap Simha will interact with voters in Kapu.
April 22 holds significance in the campaign, with Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai offering his support to Poojary in Udupi, demonstrating broad backing for the BJP candidate.
As the campaign reaches its climax, attention turns to April 24, the final day of campaigning, when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to make a high-profile appearance in Udupi.
To culminate the campaign on a grand scale, the BJP has organised a roadshow on April 24, with Yogi Adityanath set to participate. PTI COR AMP SDP