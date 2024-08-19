Star Tortoises recovered at Chennai airport, three held

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Over 700 Star Tortoises were recovered at the Chennai Airport here and three persons were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Monday.

Acting on specific inputs, department officials intercepted three passengers at the international terminal, ahead of their departure for Kuala Lumpur on August 16.

An examination of their checked-in baggage led to the retrieval of 778 Star Tortoises which were wrapped in adult diapers. The officials of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau were informed about the seizure, who declared that the species were Star Tortoises (Geochelone Elegans).

Exports of such species are protected under the Wild Life (Protection) act, 1972 and their sale, transportation are prohibited, an official release from the Customs department said.

The three passengers who attempted to smuggle the Star Tortoises were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Star Tortoises are listed as 'vulnerable' and their population is on a declining trend. It is threatened by poaching for illegal trade. PTI VIJ KH