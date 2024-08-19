Star-Viacom18 merger: JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar to merge in one app?

New Delhi: Reliance Industries is reportedly planning to merge Disney+ Hotstar with JioCinema following the Star-Viacom18 merger.

This strategic move aims to consolidate content under a single platform, potentially reducing costs and enhancing competition against other streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Many users have expressed preferences for the Hotstar interface over JioCinema, citing better user experience and technical performance.

There are also discussions about the potential renaming of the merged service, with suggestions like focusing on sports content under a new name such as 'Jio Sports'.

The merger is anticipated to streamline operations and improve the overall streaming experience even as some remained skeptical about the quality and functionality of the merged app.