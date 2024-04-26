Stars of Kannada film industry descend to cast votes for LS polls

Bengaluru, April 26 (PTI) The stars of Sandalwood did not disappoint in the election this time around too, as they trooped in and cast their votes on April 26.

Not surprisingly, actors who also double up as political activists came in first. Prakash Raj was one of the early voters to come to the booth as soon as voting started.

“My vote is for the candidate that I have faith in, and secondly for the issues mentioned in the manifesto of the parties. I have voted against the hate and people who are dividing the country. I have voted for a good representative from my constituency,” Raj told PTI Videos after casting his vote at St Joseph Indian High School which falls under Bengaluru Central constituency.

Actor Darshan, who was seen campaigning for Mandya Congress candidate, Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as Star Chandru, cast his vote in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, which is part of Bengaluru Rural constituency. He however rushed back as soon as he cast his vote and declined to comment.

Actor and politician Upendra, who started his own political outfit, Uttama Prajaakeeya Party, was seen in Kathiriguppe (Bengaluru South). “Vote for the country, for the state, for our children… It’s a very important day for democracy, everybody should respect this day. Everybody should vote, especially youngsters and first-time voters. On an average, 70% vote in Bengaluru. If the rest 30% vote too, then it will be a true democracy,” he told presspersons after voting.

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, who canvassed for the BJP during the Karnataka Assembly elections, decided to keep away from hustings this time.

However, he was among the early voters at Bengaluru South’s JP Nagar.

“It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting,” he said while leaving the booth.

Meanwhile, actor Ganesh was spotted standing in a long queue with his wife Shilpa Ganesh at his assigned booth in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

“It doesn’t matter if the queue is long and one must wait for some time. One must vote without fail since it’s also a responsibility bestowed upon every citizen of the country,” he told the waiting reporters.

The first family of Kannada film industry was also among the early voters at Poornaprajna Education Centre in Sadashiva Nagar (Bengaluru North). Actor and producer Raghavendra Rajkumar, his sons and actors Yuva and Vinay Rajkumar as well as Ashwini, wife of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, were spotted at the booth, casting their votes.

“Voting is not an act of charity; it is a right. I urge all voters to vote for whoever they think can do the most for their people,” said Raghavendra Rajkumar after voting.

Superstar Yash came in with his wife, Radhika Pandit, to cast his vote at Hoskerehali (Bengaluru South) post-noon. After voting, the star said, “The government should do what it is supposed to do and it should let people do what they are doing. I think interference should be less. Empowerment should be done, there are so many things that I expect as a citizen.” Meanwhile, even as actor Dhruva Sarja was telling reporters that if needed, people must go back to their native places where they have registered themselves and vote, superstar Rishab Shetty sent his message from his native place, Dakshina Kannada.

Shetty posted a picture of him flaunting his inked finger on social media, with the caption: “We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. To build a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future for our Karnataka. Have you voted yet?” His brother-in-law and superstar Rakshit Shetty was spotted at a booth in Udupi, which is also part of the 14 constituencies from Karnataka going to polls on April 26.

“Every time there is an election, we go back and see what happened in the last five years and what are we expecting for the next five years. Based on that we select the best leader who can lead us to the dream we have for our country and where we live,” Shetty told PTI Videos after voting. PTI JR JR SDP