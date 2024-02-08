Start classes for pre-primary to Std IV from 9am, Maharashtra govt tells schools

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a circular asking schools to start classes for pre-primary to standard IV from 9am onwards.

The move from the state school education department came after Governor Ramesh Bais, in a speech in the first week of December last year, indicated his aversion to the early timings for primary classes.

"Those schools having timing of their pre-primary to 4th standard classes before 9 am should change their timings and start the classes at 9 am or later. School managements that find it difficult to change their timings must approach the district education officer concerned and find a solution," the circular said.

It added that schools should not have difficulty in following teaching hours prescribed in the Right to Education Act 2009.

The circular, which had a reference to the governor's comments, said changes in lifestyle, including going to bed late, loud music and access to various means of entertainment, had resulted in students not getting adequate and proper sleep.

It had adversely affected the enthusiasm of students, the circular said.