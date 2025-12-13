Start of collapse of many 'red fortresses': Cong on Kerala local bodies poll win; Tharoor congratulates BJP for Thiruvananthapuram victory

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Buoyed by the victory in Kerala local bodies polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders on Saturday exuded confidence that the UDF will get a similar mandate in the assembly elections, with the party asserting that many "red fortresses" will collapse in the coming times.

While Congress leaders expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for giving the UDF a "decisive" mandate, its MP Shashi Tharoor also congratulated the BJP for its "historic performance" in the city corporation in his Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency after the saffron party won 50 out of 101 seats, ending the CPI(M)-led LDF's 45-year reign in the local body.

In a post on X, the former Union minister, whose remarks have diverged from the Congress' party line on many issues, said the people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in his constituency.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal claimed the people of Kerala have "exposed the LDF - which has transformed itself into a corrupt, authoritarian, and anti-people regime" and the state will continue its tradition of "firmly rejecting the BJP's divisive, polarising politics".

Congress president Kharge said the state unit will campaign with a full "sense of responsibility and united purpose" in the state polls that are slated to be held in a few months, and Rahul Gandhi said the verdict shows that Kerala wants accountable governance.

"The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for the decisive verdict given to the UDF in local body elections. We are confident that our alliance UDF will receive a similar mandate in the Assembly Elections slated in the next few months too," Kharge said in a post on X.

"It is with this confidence that the @INCKerala will campaign with a full sense of responsibility and united purpose," he said.

Gandhi, in his post, called it a decisive and heartening mandate.

"These results are a clear sign of growing confidence in the UDF and point the way towards a sweep in the upcoming Assembly election. The message is clear: Kerala wants accountable governance that listens, responds, and delivers," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

"Our focus now is unwavering - standing with the common people of Kerala, addressing their everyday concerns, and ensuring transparent, people-first administration. Congratulations to all elected representatives. My sincere appreciation to every party leader and worker whose dedication and hard work made this victory possible," Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said the verdict is more than a political outcome as it "reflects the people’s hope for a government that understands their struggles and responds with sincerity".

"This mandate gives us renewed strength and confidence as we move towards the Assembly elections," she said on X.

Venugopal said the results are "only a trailer for the massive UDF sweep" coming in the 2026 Assembly Elections.

"...This is just the beginning. In 2026, many ‘Red Fortresses’ will collapse, the UDF flag will fly high - and Kerala will continue its tradition of firmly rejecting the BJP’s divisive, polarising politics that seek to weaken our unity and social harmony," Venugopal said on X.

Tharoor, lauding the win of the UDF in Kerala local bodies elections, said it is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections.

To the BJP, he offered "humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city corporation -- a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape".

The win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will act as a boost for the BJP in the 2026 Assembly polls, especially in the state capital.

Tharoor said he campaigned for a change from 45 years of the LDF "misrule", but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance.

"That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency.

"We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!" Tharoor said.

At the beginning of the post, he said, "What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through.

"A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," Tharoor said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also congratulated the UDF for the smashing victory over the LDF in the elections to corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats in Kerala.

"The results are a tribute to the organisation, hard work and the leaders of KPCC," he said.

The final results of the local body polls, which were held in two phases in the state earlier this week, came as a huge setback for the ruling LDF, which lost control of four out of the five municipal corporations where it was in power.

In a major boost to the Congress-led UDF ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the opposition bloc won 54 of the 87 municipalities, 4 of the 6 corporations, and was significantly ahead in the village, block, and district panchayat segments. PTI SKC RT RT