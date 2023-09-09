Start-up company owned by Keralite bags award at Turkey’s Teknofest

Kochi, Sep 9 (PTI) A Turkey-based online mentoring and training platform, owned by a Keralite, has bagged the 'Best Ed-Tech Startup' award in the Accelerator Category at Teknofest, one of the largest technology fests in Turkey.

Archi’s Academy, owned by Kochi native Thoufeeque Saheer, is an online mentoring and training platform that helps fresh grads, mothers, and career switchers through an in-house learning management system.

The company was awarded the best startup in the Ed-Tech category surpassing over 100 teams who took part in the competition, the company said in a release.

"At Teknofest, 2,419 teams competed across 10 different categories. The event also showcased Turkey's excellence in the field of defense and technology. The winners were selected by a jury consisting of top officials from various Technoparks in Turkey, Ministry representatives, and professors from prestigious universities," the release said.

Saheer said it was a great honour to be awarded at the Teknofest, an event that holds a lot of prominence in Turkey.

"It was only this year that we received an R&D status to set up a company at the Technopark in the city of Eskisehir. The team knew that this would be a stepping stone for our successes to follow," he added. PTI LGK ROH