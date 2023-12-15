Start-up executive ends life in Noida office, probe on

Noida, Dec 15 (PTI) A start-up executive was found dead in her office here in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The 27-year-old executive, a resident of Delhi's Burari area, was found hanging from the ceiling in the hall of her office, they said.

"The executive had on Thursday come to her office in Sector 142, Noida, from her home in Delhi. The body was found in the hall of the office on Friday in an apparent suicide case," said a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that legal proceedings have been initiated in the case and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem.

A local official said the Noida Police is investigating what led the woman to end her life and has contacted her family and office colleagues as well to gather more information in this regard. PTI KIS AS AS