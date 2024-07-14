Start-ups emerged as new avenues of self-employment: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Udhampur/Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said start-ups have emerged as new avenues of self-employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities as it is not possible for the government to provide jobs to everyone.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office also said rising above political considerations, everyone should contribute to accomplish national-level development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh was in his home constituency Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, where he addressed a public meeting and chaired a review meeting with the district administration.

"The development projects brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not belong to a particular leader or party. Instead, those are for the benefit of the masses across all sections," he said at the public meeting.

After being felicitated for winning the Lok Sabha poll contest from the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency for a third time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said Modi has followed a policy of making available what is required where, rising above vote-bank considerations, and therefore, everyone should give inputs as to how these projects can be further improved and executed.

He said if there are useful suggestions, the administration will be instructed to make the necessary rectifications.

Singh said the projects, including the Devika River Rejuvenation project, belong to every section of the society.

Talking about the famous "kaladi" product of Udhampur, he informed that the milk-made consumable has been identified for promotion under the Centre's "One District One Product" scheme.

"Branding of kaladi is necessary to increase its acceptability and value," he noted, urging the local Chamber of Commerce to play its part in this endeavour.

In the same vein, the Union minister pitched for harnessing lavender and informed the gathering that its cultivation has already commenced in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

"The Aroma Mission that began in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district has reached Udhampur," he said, adding that the start-ups born from the purple and white revolutions have emerged as new avenues of self-employment and sources of a sustainable livelihood.

At the review meeting, Singh made a strong pitch for promoting lavender cultivation in the district in a big way.

"Start-ups engaged in this new industry have become avenues of employment for youngsters. It is not possible for the government to provide jobs to all. Therefore, youngsters should explore other lucrative avenues of employment to earn a living," he added.

Singh said the Udhampur administration and local bodies must leave no stone unturned in ensuring timely and seamless delivery of public amenities.

Chairing the meeting that was attended by Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, senior district administration officials and more than a dozen representatives of the PRIs, the Union minister issued instructions for immediate resolution of pressing issues, such as the water scarcity, power outages, dilapidated roads and unauthorised parking.

Calling upon the district administration to take all possible measures to address public issues, he reiterated that the government is committed to the service of the masses and that each of its steps is focused on ensuring ease of living for all sections of the society.

The Union minister asserted that the Modi government follows the "Nation First" mantra and its governance model is based on the spirit of "Jan-Bhagidari" (people's participation) and "Sankalp se Siddh". PTI TAS RC