Start-ups key to India's growth, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Panchkula, Dec 7 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday described start-ups as key drivers of India's growth, also underlining that mentorship, and not funding alone, will shape the next generation of start-ups.

The minister emphasised the need for guidance, greater risk-taking in the research sector, and initial assistance to young innovators, during an interaction with entrepreneurs and students at the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Panchkula, Haryana.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled 'Startup Journeys' on the second day of the festival, Singh said India has witnessed a paradigm shift, from limited access to science education to a stage where opportunities are increasingly "democratised", allowing talent from modest backgrounds to aspire for entrepreneurship.

He said the government's focus has shifted from policy decisions to building a supportive ecosystem that connects ideas to markets.

Singh said sustained efforts under the science ministries have helped create structured platforms such as the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), national missions and sector-specific programmes, which link start-ups with investors, industry partners and mentors.

Emphasising that innovation inevitably involves failure, he said India must learn to recognise and accept risk in research and development (R&D) if start-ups are to scale and compete globally.

Meanwhile, speaking during a special Fireside Chat at IISF, Singh said India has entered a decisive phase in its evolution from a traditional economy to an innovation-driven nation, and is now shaping global trends in technology-driven growth, instead of following them.

He said the last decade has brought a fundamental shift in India's scientific temperament, policy direction, and governance approach.

Looking to the future, Singh said India's biggest strength is its talent, cutting across generations.

He said India's economic growth is now clearly powered by science, technology, research, and innovation, and that the global community increasingly sees India as a source of new models for governance, public service delivery, and technology-led development.

Singh said India has never lacked talent, potential or commitment, but what has changed is the quality of political support and the clarity of national purpose.

He said India is no longer late to global technological transitions, and in many emerging areas, including biotechnology, nuclear innovation, regenerative sciences and next-generation space technologies, the country is now playing a defining leadership role.

At the festival, the minister spoke extensively about the launch of the new national R&D fund, calling it a transformative step to unlock high-risk, high-impact innovation. He said this fund will support research and enterprise in sectors that were previously inaccessible to private players, such as space and nuclear energy.