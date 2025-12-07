Start-ups key to India's growth, says Union minister; stresses need for guidance, risk-taking

Panchkula, Dec 7 (PTI) The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Sunday described start-ups as a key driver of India's growth, also underlining that mentorship, and not funding alone, will shape the next generation of start-ups.

The minister emphasised the need for guidance, greater risk-taking in the research sector, and initial assistance to young innovators, during an interaction with entrepreneurs and students at the India International Science Festival (IISF) in Panchkula.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "Startup Journeys" on the second day of the festival, Singh said India has witnessed a paradigm shift, from limited access to science education to a stage where opportunities are increasingly "democratised", allowing talent from modest backgrounds to aspire for entrepreneurship.

He said the government's focus has shifted from policy decisions to building a supportive ecosystems that connect ideas to markets.

Singh said sustained efforts under the science ministries have helped create structured platforms such as Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), national missions and sector-specific programmes, which link start-ups with investors, industry partners and mentors.

Emphasising that innovation inevitably involves failure, he said India must learn to recognise and accept risk in research and development (R&D) if start-ups are to scale and compete globally.

The Union minister highlighted how advances in science have transformed everyday life in India, citing progress in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.

Today, the country is not merely adopting global technologies but is increasingly contributing original solutions across sectors, he asserted.

Responding to questions from young entrepreneurs, many of them school and college students, Singh stressed the importance of clarity of purpose and aptitude before launching a start-up.

He said mentoring at an early stage is crucial to help young innovators understand their strengths, refine ideas and avoid pitfalls.

Referring to government initiatives, he noted that programmes aimed at students, particularly girls, are being expanded to identify talent and provide structured guidance.

On regulatory concerns raised by participants, Singh said the government has been steadily moving towards "deregulation, de-licensing and decriminalisation" to ease the burden on entrepreneurs.

These reforms are intended to allow start-ups to focus on innovation rather than compliance, while ensuring accountability, he said.

The panel discussion involved start-up founders and senior administrators sharing their experiences, an official statement said.

Singh hailed platforms like the IISF for bringing together policymakers, scientists and aspiring entrepreneurs, stressing that public-private partnership remains central to India's innovation strategy.

He said nurturing curiosity among children and giving them confidence to ask questions is as important as funding or infrastructure, as India prepares its innovation ecosystem to achieve the goal of a developed nation by 2047. PTI SUN ARB ARB