Startled by traffic din, bull pulling cart rams into car in Thane

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A bull pulling a cart during an idol immersion procession in Thane on Saturday evening damaged a car after the animal got startled by the traffic din, a civic official said.

The bull and the cart rammed into a parked car, causing damage to the vehicle, though the animal only sustained minor injuries, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

The incident happened at 6:30pm near Ahilyadevi garden in Charai, he added.

"A RDMC team that arrived at the spot instructed the cart owner to take the animal away from the gathered crowd in order to avoid any untoward incident," he said. PTI COR BNM