Startup CEO alleges wearable device stolen at AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) An FIR has been registered at Tilak Marg police station after the co-founder and CEO of an Indian wearables startup alleged the theft of an AI wearable device at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam here, police said on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, in which he alleged that his AI-based wearable device went missing on Monday, they said.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday under relevant sections and police teams have begun scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the people involved in the theft. Further investigation in the matter is underway, police added. PTI SSJ SSJ SKY SKY