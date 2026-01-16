Startup India initiative encouraging spirit of entrepreneurship among youth: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the 'Startup India' initiative is encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth and propelling India towards becoming an innovation-driven economy.

According to the official webpage, Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government of India under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). It was launched on January 16, 2016 with the vision of building a strong and inclusive startup ecosystem across the country.

In a post on X in Hindi on the occasion of National Startup Day, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to everyone on the successful completion of 10 years of the 'Startup India' initiative, launched under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. This innovative initiative is encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth and propelling India towards becoming an innovation-driven economy." He added that Startup India has provided new opportunities for enterprise, industry and innovation to millions of young people in the last decade.

"Uttar Pradesh is also rapidly developing into one of the leading startup ecosystems in the country. This progressive campaign is giving new impetus to the journey towards a 'Self-Reliant and Developed India'," Adityanath said.

Over the past decade, the startup initiative has introduced key programmes and policy measures to support entrepreneurs, encourage innovation and enable startups to grow and scale.