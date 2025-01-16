Startup India pushes nation to be one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems: PM Modi

New Delhi: Lauding 'Startup India' as a transformative programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on its ninth anniversary on Thursday that the initiative has propelled India to become one of the largest and most vibrant startup ecosystems globally.

Advertisment

It is a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth, he said, describing the programme as "very close to my heart," as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment.

He said on X, "Over the past nine years, this transformative program has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful Startups." People would doubt India's ability to thrive in this system just a decade ago, he added.

Proud of the strength and skills of India’s Yuva Shakti, which has made India among the most attractive places for StartUps! #9YearsOfStartupIndia https://t.co/61L8cRlySL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2025

Advertisment

The prime minister said this "transformative" programme has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful startups.

From tech-driven solutions to rural innovations, healthcare advancements to biotech breakthroughs, Fintech to EdTech, clean energy to sustainable technology, Indian startups are solving global challenges while at the same time creating employment opportunities and boosting the country's quest towards self-reliance, he added.

Advertisment

Underlining his government's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that uplifts every dream and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said his dispensation has left no stone unturned to encourage a culture of startups.

He said his government's policies have focused on "Ease of Doing Business", greater access to resources and, most importantly, supporting them at every juncture.

He said, "We are actively promoting innovation and incubation centres so that our youngsters become risk-takers. I have personally been regularly interacting with upcoming startups." This success of startup India reflects that today’s India is dynamic, confident and future-ready, he asserted.

Advertisment

Modi said, "I compliment every youngster in the startup world and urge more youngsters to pursue this. It’s my assurance you won’t be disappointed."