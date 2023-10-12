Startup plans to promote tea cultivation as alternative to poppy farming in Manipur

Guwahati, Oct 12 (PTI) Even as the Manipur government is trying hard to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation, a startup has come forward to fight the weed with another plant – tea.

The startup, Meckley Tea India Company, is looking to promote tea cultivation as an alternative to poppy farming in the picturesque state.

"Illegal poppy cultivation and drug trade are two major problems of Manipur. The state government has already launched a war on drugs and has been destroying poppy cultivation.

"But unless we give an equally profitable alternative to farmers, they will tend to fall back on growing poppy. We feel that tea cultivation could be that viable alternative," Milan Koijam, a director of Meckley Tea India Pvt Ltd, said here on Wednesday.

He said the spadework for starting tea cultivation in 50 hectares currently owned by the company in Ukhrul district was done in April in consultation with the Tea Board, India, officials in Guwahati.

"But the situation took an ugly turn in May and we have not been able to make much progress. But we hope to start cultivating from the next season," Koijam said.

He said the company is looking to procure more land and also exploring taking over tea cultivation areas of Manipur currently under the state government for turning them into profitable ventures under public-private-partnership mode.

Koijam added they have been in talks with the local people of the area as well as the government over opening tea gardens, and the response from all sides has been positive.

Anku Bora, a member of the board of directors of the company, said experts in the tea sector from Assam are helping them in the venture.

"Experts have said climate, topography and geographical location are favourable for tea cultivation in Manipur. They will soon visit our site and carry out further analysis," he said.

Bora also pointed that a vibrant tea industry will provide employment opportunities, promote tea tourism and foster cultural exchanges.

Koijam said Meckley Institute of Tea Research and Management is also being promoted by the company.

Consultations with Dibrugarh University for affiliation and Toklai Tea Research Institute and Assam Agricultural University for hand-holding have already been held, with all the organisations responding favourably to the startup, he added.

Tea is mostly grown in the districts of Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Senapati and Jiribam in Manipur, and small tea growers dealing in special varieties have started getting a foothold in the industry over the years.

PTI SSG MNB