State Advisory Committee of Haryana electricity commission to meet on January 22

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) The 33rd meeting of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's State Advisory Committee will be held in the commission's conference room in Panchkula at 11.30 am on January 22.

The meeting will be chaired by HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Commission members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar, managing directors of all state power utilities and other committee members will participate, according to the HERC statement.

The State Advisory Committee (SAC), constituted under the Electricity Act, 2003, comprises up to 21 members representing industry, agriculture, consumer organisations, academic institutions and various categories of electricity consumers.

The SAC acts as an advisory body on policy matters and consumer-related issues in the power sector.

At the meeting, issues related to service quality, accountability of distribution utilities and strengthening of grievance redressal mechanisms will be discussed, the statement said.

In addition, decisions taken during the previous SAC meetings will be reviewed, it said.