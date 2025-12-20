State BJP office decked up to welcome PM during 2-day Assam visit

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) The state BJP office in Assam has been decked up to welcome PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, state party president Dilip Saikia said.

Modi is likely to focus on organisational matters during his interaction with party leaders when he visits the Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha area of the city, Saikia told PTI.

“This is the first time that a Prime Minister will be visiting our state party office. We are looking forward to welcoming him,” he said.

Modi will arrive in Guwahati on a two-day tour of the state on Saturday afternoon. He will be visiting the party office in the evening as part of his first day’s programme.

The new state party office was inaugurated in October 2022 by BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

State BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral said about 280 party leaders will be present in the closed-door meeting.

He said the invitees include former state party presidents, former and incumbent MPs, ministers, MLAs.

Maral said nearly one lakh people are expected to welcome the PM along the 25-km route from the Guwahati airport to the state party office.

Cultural troupes of nearly all communities of the state will be performing along the route, with Modi scheduled to participate in a roadshow on the stretch, he added. PTI SSG RBT