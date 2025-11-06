State Cabinet approves Karnataka Innovation Policy with outlay of Rs 518.27 crore

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) The state Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Innovation Policy 2025–2030 with a total outlay of Rs 518.27 crore over five years, aiming to position the state as a global innovation hub.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, said the government aims to establish up to 25,000 additional startups, of which 10,000 will emerge from clusters outside Bengaluru.

"The policy is designed to play a vital role in developing a vibrant and supportive ecosystem to position the state as a global innovation hub by nurturing innovations throughout their life cycle and providing the resources, mentorship, and infrastructure required to foster sustainable growth and technological advancement," the minister said.

The Cabinet also approved three major sets of rules, the Maintaining of Record of the Information regarding Arrest of Person Rules, 2025, The Karnataka Submission of Final Form by Police Officer Rules, 2025, and The Karnataka Form and Manner of Information Rules, 2025.

The Cabinet gave administrative approval for purchasing equipment worth Rs 94.50 crore to establish a Peripheral Cancer Centre at the Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital premises under Mysore Medical College and Research Institute in collaboration with the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru.

The facility, the minister noted will facilitate quality treatment at affordable cost to cancer patients in Mysuru, surrounding districts, and neighbouring states, while reducing patient load and treatment delays.

A new Haj Bhavan at Bajpe in Mangaluru taluk at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore was also cleared. The structure, to be implemented through the Karnataka Housing Board, will provide all essential facilities for Haj pilgrims and will be modelled after the Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The Cabinet approved the merger of 13 villages in Tumakuru district with Koratagere Town Panchayat to form Koratagere Town Municipality, the inclusion of additional areas into Vijayapura City Corporation, and the upgrading of Doranhalli in Yadgir and Rajeshwar in Bidar districts into Town Panchayats.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 49.91 crore for five years of operation and maintenance of sewage treatment and pumping stations at Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley, Agaram, and Sarakki under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). PTI GMS GMS KH