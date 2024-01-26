State, central forces working in coordination to bring peace in Manipur: DGP

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh on Friday said the state and central forces are working in coordination to bring tranquillity and peace in the northeastern state.

He also said the state and central forces have coordination committees at the state and district levels to normalise the situation in the violence-hit state.

"We (State and central forces) are always in constant touch. We have coordination committees at the state headquarters and district levels and have several video conferences," the DGP said on the sidelines of a Republic Day programme.

"For me, all forces are equal. We are working together with state and central forces in coordination and trying to bring a normal situation as soon as possible" Singh said.

On the ongoing probe into the killing of the SDPO Moreh, Singh said "Investigation is going on and some people have been arrested. I would not be able to divulge details here. Let the police work." Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand was shot dead by suspected militants in Tengnoupal district in October last year.

Asked about the current situation in Moreh, Singh said "It will get better with the cooperation of the public and leaders of both the communities." More than 180 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 last year, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI COR BDC