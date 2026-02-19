State, Central govts must set up panel to study rising heart attacks among youths, kids: Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called on both the state and central governments to set up a high-level scientific investigation committee to look into the increasing number of sudden cardiac arrests and deaths among youths and children.

The public has the right to know the real cause of these deaths to prevent future tragedies, he said, adding that the sudden and unexpected deaths of seemingly healthy young people, including doctors, are creating widespread fear and doubt in society.

"The growing concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, and other legislators in the Assembly regarding the rising cases of cardiac arrests and sudden deaths among youths and children are extremely serious," he said.

The Congress leader referred to international discussions about the rare side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, linking them to conditions such as Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.

"Although recent reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research did not find a direct link, there is an ongoing global research into the impact of long Covid infection and vaccines on the cardiovascular system," he said.

It is the government's responsibility to clear the confusion around the issue, he added.

Gehlot pointed out that the former Congress government had announced the establishment of a "Centre for Post-Covid Rehabilitation" at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in the 2023 budget to enable research on such health issues.

He expressed disappointment that the current government has not taken any steps in this regard.

"The government cannot dismiss this as normal. I urge both the state and central governments to rise above politics and form a high-level scientific investigation committee on this issue," he said.