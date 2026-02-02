State chiefs of NDA allies in Bihar praise Union Budget

Patna, Feb 2 (PTI) State presidents of all NDA allies in Bihar on Monday heaped praises on the central government for the "inclusive and development-oriented" Union Budget 2026-27.

Addressing a joint press conference here a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget in Parliament, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi said, "The Union Budget focuses on increasing exports and reducing imports, which will make the country stronger." The Budget has allocated Rs 95,692 crore for the implementation of the VB-G RAM G Act, which will benefit rural states, including Bihar, he said.

Saraogi also hailed the government's decision to develop two dedicated ship repair hubs in the country, one of which will be set up in the state.

This, he said, will strengthen inland water transport, promote new industries, and create both technical and non-technical employment opportunities.

"A proposal has been made to operationalise 20 new national waterways to boost inland water transport. The Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor has also been proposed, which will pass through Bihar," the BJP state president highlighted.

Bihar JD(U) president Neeraj Kumar said, "This Budget will play an important role in strengthening the manufacturing sector in the state, and address challenges related to the Human Development Index." Kumar asserted that significant emphasis has been placed on tourism, which "will prove beneficial" for a tourism-centric state like Bihar.

LJP(RV) state president Raju Tiwari asserted that the Budget encapsulates the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' for building a developed India.

"Special attention has been given to all sections, including farmers, students, youth, women, and the medical professionals. This Budget carries the mandate of the people and has been prepared by carefully considering every section of society," Tiwari said.

RLM state president Alok Kumar Singh remarked that the Budget will lay the foundation for a developed India by focusing on strategic capital upgradation, higher skill demand, more jobs, increased exports, and modernisation.

"This Budget will especially benefit the youth and people from the last mile of society," he said.

HAM state president DN Sinha descibed the Budget as "balanced and commendable".

"Special focus has been given on self-employment. MSMEs have received a bulwark, which will generate jobs and promote self-reliance. Special attention has also been given to women empowerment," Sinha said. PTI SUK MNB