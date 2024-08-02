State committed to continue Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: Bengal minister

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) West Bengal Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of withholding the state’s due share for various projects and assured that landmark social welfare initiatives of her government will continue despite funding issues.

Bhattacharya, who spoke after introducing a government resolution to repeal the Public Debt Act of 1944, questioned why the opposition couldn’t unite on public interest issues.

The resolution, which also called for an amendment to the Government Securities Act of 2006, was unanimously passed by the House with support from BJP, TMC, and ISF legislators.

During the debate, Bhattacharya defended the state’s Lakshmir Bhandar (women’s empowerment scheme) against criticism from the BJP.

She remarked, "One of you asked if Lakshmir Bhandar would be replaced by 'Narayan Bhandar.' We did not start Lakshmir Bhandar with borrowed funds; we financed it with our own resources. We will continue the programme and invest in social welfare projects." Under Lakshmir Bhandar, each woman of a family, belonging to economically disadvantaged background, gets Rs 1,000 a month. For women belonging to SC, ST communities, the amount goes up to Rs 1,200.

Bhattacharya criticised the central government for not providing the state’s due share for several projects, despite the federal structure.

"Unfortunately despite being in a federal structure, we don't get the due share from Centre for several projects," she said.

Regarding the repeal of the Public Debt Act, she emphasised the need for unity among lawmakers on matters of state interest and expressed hope for a unanimous resolution to empower Parliament to repeal the Act.

The Public Debt Act, originally drafted during British rule, consolidated laws related to government securities and public debt management.

"Being lawmakers, people's representatives in the assembly, we have the duty to show unity when it comes to state's interest on different matters," she observed.

Earlier, BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh criticised the state government’s spending and borrowing practices. He questioned whether the TMC-run government had addressed the CAG’s findings regarding Bengal’s expenditures.

Ghosh said, "The TMC speaks of a white paper on central funds to West Bengal. The Centre has always provided necessary figures and facts about its allocations. But where is the white paper on the state's spending? The TMC government has been repeatedly criticized by the CAG and the high court."