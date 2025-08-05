State conference on Aug 21, announces TVK chief Vijay

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's state conference will be held on August 21 at Madurai, party chief, actor-politician Vijay announced on Tuesday.

Recalling his earlier announcement that the conference will be held on August 25 at Madurai, Vijay said police, meanwhile, advised the party to reschedule the meet.

Police advised organising the conference between August 18 and 22 as they had to make security arrangements across the state for the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival on August 27.

Accordingly, the proposed meet, which will be the party's second state level conference, will be held on August 21 at Madurai, he added. PTI VGN VGN KH