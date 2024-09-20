TVK chief Vijay announces party's first state conference on Oct 27

Chennai: Actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday said that his party's first state conference will be held on October 27 in Villurpuram district.

Ideological icons of his new party will be unveiled and the ideology will also be declared at the conference to be held at V Salai village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, Vijay said in a statement, adding the meet will also make known to people his outfit's plan of action in sync with the to-be declared principles.

Vijay, popular Tamil actor declared the formation of his party in February this year and recently, the Election Commission registered his party. On September 17, Vijay paid rich tributes to reformist leader and icon of the Dravidian movement, Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Also, aspects including the actor praising DMK founder CN Annadurai and having the 'Pirappokkum' couplet (Equality) of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' as party's ideological tagline provides ample hints of the ideological roadmap to be pursued by TVK.

The Pirapokkum line has always been a key part of DMK's social justice-driven ideological outreach. The TVK is expected to more or less, reflect the DMK's ideological values and may claim to be better placed to implement them besides committing itself to the Dravidian ideology.

Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, extending his wishes to Vijay, had said no one could do politics in Tamil Nadu without following Periyar EVR.