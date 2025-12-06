State Congress body to be in place in 3 months: Himachal Congress chief

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee will be re-constituted within three months, party state unit chief Vinay Kumar announced on Saturday, adding that the block presidents would be appointed first, followed by district presidents and then the state working committee.

"All posts come with challenges. For the past year, there has been no Congress organisation in the state. I have been appointed as the state Congress president to unite everyone, as I have good relations with all," Kumar told media personnel here.

Kumar was appointed as the new Congress state chief on November 22 after more than a year without a leader and took charge on November 30. On November 6, 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh, along with the district and block units, effective immediately. Despite this, Pratibha Singh remained in her position as state Congress chief.

Former deputy speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Vinay Kumar (47), a Dalit, is a three-term MLA from Renukaji assembly constituency in the Sirmaur district. He was born into an agriculturist Koli family in Renuka Ji, and his father, Prem Singh, a former MLA, has also served as the chief parliamentary secretary.

"We will try to bring equality in the organisation and bring everyone together on a single platform to ensure the Congress party’s victory in the 2027 assembly elections," he mentioned, adding that adequate representation would be given to women and youth emerging from panchayat elections.

Kumar acknowledged that senior leaders seek respect and expressed his commitment to meeting with them to resolve any differences to ensure unity.

In response to a question about the Congress' function in Mandi on December 11, he emphasised that the state government worked diligently during the monsoon disaster with its resources. Since Mandi was the worst-affected area, the event, commemorating three years of Congress governance, will be held there to inform the public about the government's efforts.

Claiming that about four to five thousand people were present at the BJP's Dharamshala rally on December 4, Kumar said that about 20 to 25 thousand people would be present in Mandi. PTI BPL MPL MPL