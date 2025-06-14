State contributes more to Central schemes such as PMAY: Stalin

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that the state government's contribution was higher in Central initiatives including PMAY, a housing scheme.

The CM tagged a media report on his 'X' page and said the BJP should now stop throwing stones from glass house.

"Only the state government contributes more funds to schemes that carry the PM's name and his image on sticker--the PMAY, PMMSY and Jaljeevan," Stalin said.

He was apparently responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported comments on the matter.

Referring to the media on the funds issue, he said, "the BJP government should at least now stop throwing stones from glass house." PTI SA KH