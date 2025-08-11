State disputes, study gaps stall India's river-linking push: Parl panel

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) India's flagship river interlinking programme, launched to tackle water scarcity, drought and floods, is struggling to move beyond the planning stage due to delays, inadequate studies and persistent disputes between states, a parliamentary panel has said.

In its seventh report on the action taken by the government, the Standing Committee on Water Resources noted that while pre-feasibility studies have been completed for all 30 identified link projects under the National Perspective Plan and feasibility reports for 24, detailed project reports (DPRs) exist for only 11.

Just one link -- the Ken-Betwa project -- is currently under implementation, with completion targeted for March 2030.

Five links have been prioritised -- Ken-Betwa, the Godavari-Cauvery link (three sub-links) and the Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link.

The committee said an amount of Rs 4,000 crore was allocated in 2024-25 for land acquisition, rehabilitation and state reimbursements, but consensus between states "remains a persistent obstacle" despite "numerous meetings" to address concerns.

It urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to undertake socio-economic, environmental and ecological benefit studies for more projects before DPR completion, arguing that this could help win state support and expedite work.

"The Committee, would therefore, reiterate their recommendation and again urge the department to conduct more studies evaluating the benefits of the projects, thereby enhancing awareness amongst the states concerned and expediting implementation of link projects under the programme," the report said.

The panel also warned that under-utilisation of funds under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) could undermine its effectiveness.

In 2023-24, the programme's budget was cut by 55.5 per cent at the revised estimates stage due to a lack of proposals from states.

Thirty projects from earlier plan periods remain incomplete and the committee called for a "more intense and dedicated approach" to ensure timely completion, particularly in border states prone to severe flooding.

On floodplain encroachments, it said draft technical guidelines on zoning were circulated to states in 2024 but are yet to be finalised. It pressed for swift approval and strict enforcement to curb unregulated construction that worsens flood impacts.

Dam safety was another major concern. The National Dam Safety Authority has filled only 32 of its 85 sanctioned posts, while state dam safety bodies face similar shortages.

The report urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to report back within three months on manpower gaps, completion of studies and progress in guideline enforcement.