State, district level committees set up for rehabilitation of IDPs in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 1 (PTI) The Manipur government on Monday said state and district level committees have been constituted to rehabilitate and resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northeastern state.

The committees, chaired by the chief secretary and deputy commissioners, have been tasked with monitoring and coordinating all rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives for IDPs, and addressing bottlenecks to ensure timely and efficient delivery of support, an official statement said.

"The government of Manipur has taken a significant step to strengthen the ongoing efforts for the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs in the state by constituting state level and district level committees with immediate effect," it said.

The panels are designed to ensure “unified decision-making, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and address systemic issues that may affect the overall progress of rehabilitation and resettlement efforts”, the statement said.

“This structured intervention is expected to streamline processes, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and ensure that assistance reaches families,” it said.

The displaced people have been staying at different relief camps here in the wake of the ethnic violence that broke out in 2023.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI CORR RBT