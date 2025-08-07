State EC extends last date for updating voters' list for local body polls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) The Kerala State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan on Thursday announced that the last date for updating the voters’ list ahead of the general elections to local bodies has been extended to August 12.
The deadline set for revision of voters’ list was till August 7.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had earlier submitted a letter to the Election Commissioner urging him to extend the deadline by at least 15 days.
He had said that after the voters’ list was published on July 23, only 15 days were given for new additions.
Satheesan had pointed out that the online process for adding and correcting names, as well as transferring names from one ward to another, had faced technical glitches across many regions.
He also noted that many individuals were unable to register due to these technical issues, and several names from the previous voters' list had been omitted from the current draft list.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph and BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also had sent letters to the EC for extension of the deadline for revision of voters’ list.
The dates for the local body elections are yet to be announced.