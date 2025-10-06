State Election Commission approves ward boundaries ahead of BMC polls

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission has approved the ward boundaries for the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), officials said on Monday.

The finalised ward structure was published in the Maharashtra government gazette and uploaded on the BMC's official website on Monday.

A total of 492 suggestions and objections were received before the deadline on September 4. The commission heard these between September 11 and September 13, before finalising the ward formation, the officials said.

The State Election Commission earlier published a draft delimitation notification on August 22, outlining the proposed geographical boundaries of BMC wards, and invited suggestions and objections from people.

Elections to various civic corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich BMC, are likely to be held by the end of this year. PTI KK GK