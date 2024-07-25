State Election Commission directs Tirunelveli, Coimbatore Corporations to elect new mayors

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday directed the district election officials to ensure the indirect election of the mayors of Tirunelveli and Coimbatore corporations.

The district election officers/district heads have been told to conduct a meeting of the two civic bodies' councils and facilitate the indirect election of their mayors.

The posts of mayor in these two corporations fell vacant following the resignation of P M Saravanan from Tirunelveli and Kalpana Anandakumar of Coimbatore, earlier this month.

The SEC has also directed the officials to fill up the posts that fell vacant in other civic councils, a release here said. PTI JSP ANE