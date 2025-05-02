State Election Commission likely to announce bypolls to 12 MCD wards soon: Source

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The bypolls to 12 MCD wards are likely to be announced soon by the State Election Commission of Delhi, official sources said on Friday.

In a recent notification, the Commission appointed electoral registration officers for the 12 wards.

"The dates of the bypolls for the 12 wards are likely to be announced soon, keeping the prevailing law and order and the political situations in view," a source said.

The 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) fell vacant as BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat got elected as Lok Sabha MP in the general elections in 2024, while 11 councillors won Assembly elections in February this year.

Three Aam Aadmi Party councillors and eight BJP councillors were elected as MLAs in the Assembly polls.

The State Election Commission in a notification issued on April 28, stated "Under the powers conferred upon me under section 7B of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as amended till date, I, Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner of NCT of Delhi, hereby appoint in consultation with Govt of NCT of Delhi, the officers of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi as Electoral Registration Officers for the 12 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi..." The wards for which bypolls are to be held include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh B, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka B, Narayana, Sangam Vihar A, and Dakshinpuri among others.

The Shalimar Bagh B councillor Rekha Gupta won the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket and is now the chief minister of Delhi.

The elections for 250 wards of MCD were held in December 2022. The AAP came to power in the civic body winning 134 wards, ending BJP's over 15-year dominance. The BJP came runner up winning 104 wards.

In recent mayoral polls, the BJP upstaged the AAP winning the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. The AAP abstained from the election, amid desertions by several councillors in recent months.