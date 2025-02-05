State Election Commissioners to discuss challenges of local bodies polls at Pench conference

Bhopal, Feb 5 (PTI) The 31st annual conference of the State Election Commissioners (SEC) will be held at Pench town in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh from March 1-4, a top poll official said on Wednesday.

Poll body chiefs of about 25 states will participate in the event, MP State Election Commissioner Manoj Shrivastava said in a statement.

During the four-day conference, Shrivastava said, the participants would discuss the challenges faced during local bodies elections and the measures to deal with them.

They will also discuss ways to make people aware of innovations and reforms, especially the use of new technologies in local bodies polls, he added.

The State Election Commission is an autonomous constitutional authority responsible for administering elections to the third tier of governance – the local self-government, which includes the Panchayati Raj institutions and the urban local bodies. PTI MAS NR