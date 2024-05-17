State Excise official caught taking Rs 3.25 lakh bribe from restauranteur in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an officer of the state excise department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3.25 lakh from a restauranteur for a liquor licence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a complaint, a team from the ACB caught Ravindra Laxman Kokare (49), an inspector with the state excise department, Nagpur Unit, red-handed while accepting the bribe in the Dharampeth area of the city on Thursday evening, the official said.

Kokare allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from a restaurateur to expedite his application for a liquor licence, he said.

Following negotiations, the accused official settled for Rs 3.25 lakh and instructed the complainant to bring the money to Dharampeth, where the ACB laid a trap and caught him, the official said.

The ACB also conducted searches at Kokare's office and residential premises, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, and he has been remanded to police custody till May 20. PTI COR ARU