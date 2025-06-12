State function to mark TDP govt's first anniversary in Andhra cancelled

Amaravati, Jun 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh state function, 'Suparipalana-Swarnandhra Pradesh' (Good governance: Golden Andhra) to commemorate the first year of the TDP-led NDA government, which was postponed to June 13, has been cancelled in view of the Ahmedabad plane crash, officials said on Thursday.

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday evening. It was postponed to June 13 and now it has been cancelled.

"Suparipalana-Swarnandhra Pradesh, a state function rescheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled due to the accident (flight crash)," said an official release.

Likewise, the southern state has also cancelled all the engagements of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Vishakapatnam on Friday, which included a New and Renewable Energy Regional Workshop.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Many people were feared killed. PTI MS STH KH