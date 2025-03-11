State governments should convert Holi-Ramzan into an occasion of brotherhood: Mayawati

Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) With the Holi coinciding with the ongoing Ramzan, all the state governments in the country should convert the occasion into one of mutual brotherhood and then it will be in the interest of all, said Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday.

In a post in Hindi on microblogging site X, she added, "It is not right to do any politics under its cover. It is very important to take equal care of the honour and respect of the followers of all religions." She further said that officers should pay special attention to law and order. PTI NAV RUK RUK