State govt aims to make Delhi India's startup hub: Education minister

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday said it is working towards making the national capital India's startup hub, with a strong focus on youth-led entrepreneurship and innovation.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government, through the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), is strengthening the campus-to-market ecosystem by encouraging students and young innovators to take up entrepreneurship as a mainstream career option.

He was speaking ahead of the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival, scheduled to be launched on Friday at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) in Dwarka.

According to the minister, over 75,000 students and young innovators are currently engaged in DTTE-supported entrepreneurship and innovation programmes, with participation increasing by 25-30 per cent annually. More than 470 startups are being incubated across government-supported institutions in sectors such as technology, healthcare, sustainability, education, manufacturing and creative industries.

Sood said DTTE-supported startups generate an average of four to five direct jobs in their first year, contributing significantly to employment.

Based on early-stage estimates, these startups have collectively generated revenue of around Rs 500–Rs 600 crore, he added.

The minister said the Delhi government is further strengthening the startup ecosystem through policy support, including the proposed Delhi Startup Policy 2025, which envisages an outlay of Rs 325 crore over five years and aims to support 5,000 startups by 2035. The policy also focuses on expanding incubation centres and innovation labs, with special emphasis on student entrepreneurs, women founders and first-generation innovators.

Sood said the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival will serve as a platform for showcasing youngsters-led startups, connecting entrepreneurs with investors and mentors, and promoting innovation-driven solutions. The festival has received over 750 applications for startup pitching and innovation competitions.

To ensure sustained support beyond the festival, the DTTE has entered into a strategic collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR to provide long-term mentorship, capacity building and improved access to funding, the minister said, adding that the partnership reflects the government's commitment to building an inclusive and globally competitive startup ecosystem.