State govt committed to uplifting all sections of society: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that his government is committed to uplifting all sections including the elderly, single women and disabled people, and will not let their social security cover weaken.

He said the social security pension provides financial support to the needy and keeps them connected to the mainstream.

"Keeping this in mind, the state government has increased the scope of social security pension schemes as well as increased the pension amount," he said, while addressing a function in Jhunjhunu.

Chief Minister Sharma transferred more than Rs 1,037 crore to the bank accounts of more than 88 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension scheme by pressing a button.

"The state government is committed to uplifting the person standing at the last end of the row by taking forward the concept of 'Integral Humanism and Antyodaya' of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay," he said.

Sharma said the state government is providing financial support to the needy through Chief Minister Old Age Pension Scheme, Chief Minister Single Women's Pension Scheme, Chief Minister Special Yogyajan Samman Pension Scheme, and Small and Marginal Old Age Farmers' Samman Pension Scheme.

The Chief Minister said the state government has increased the amount in the Social Security Pension Scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,150 and it will be increased in a phased manner.

He also said promises made in the BJP manifesto are being fulfilled by the state government.

Sharma said after Independence, some political parties made false promises and misled the common people by doing politics of appeasement and corruption. But in the last 10 years, during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various decisions have been taken for the welfare of the poor, border security and economic empowerment of the country, he added.

Devnarayan Board Chairman Omprakash Bhadana, MLAs Vikram Singh Jakhal, Dharampal Gurjar, Zila Pramukh Harshini Kulhari, Additional Chief Secretary Social Justice and Empowerment Kuldeep Ranka along with former MLAs, other public representatives, senior officers and beneficiaries were present in the programme. PTI SDA KSS KSS