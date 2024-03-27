State govt employee dies by suicide

Ranchi, Mar 27 (PTI) A 46-year-old state government employee allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Jyoti Prakash was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his flat at Tagore Hill Road here, they said.

Bariatu police station in-charge Suresh Kumar Mandal said Prakash was alone in the flat on Tuesday night as his family members were outside on the occasion of Holi.

"When the family members reached home on Wednesday morning, they found the flat was locked from inside. After the door was broken, they found Prakash hanging from a ceiling fan. It seemed he hanged himself on Tuesday night," Mandal said.

According to family members, Prakash was an employee at Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation. PTI SAN SAN RG