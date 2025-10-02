State govt offices, PSUs, educational institutions to remain closed in Pondy on Oct 3

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has announced that the current pooja holidays has been extended in the union territory and consequently, all state government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed on October 3.

The Under Secretary to Puducherry government (Home) MV Hiran said in a release that the Lt Governor was pleased to declare Friday a public holiday in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

However, all the government offices, PSUs and educational institutions would function on October 25 as a compensatory step, it said.