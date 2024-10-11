State govt, police must show some restraint: Bengal guv on arrest of 9 youths

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday expressed concern over the arrest of nine youths for allegedly chanting "we want justice" slogans related to the RG Kar hospital case outside a Durga Puja marquee on October 9.

He emphasised that the state government should exercise restraint and act appropriately, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The Governor welcomed Calcutta High Court's decision to grant interim bail to the youths, stating that people have the democratic right to protest and police should not harass ordinary citizens.

"The Governor is concerned over the evolving situation in Bengal, particularly the way the common people are being harassed by police for being part of protest rallies. The police and the administration must show some restraint and sensitivity in dealing with this issue," the official told PTI.

On Thursday, Bose rushed to the spot where the junior doctors have been fasting since October 5 after a few medics requested him to intervene.

He listened to their concerns at Dorina Crossing near Esplanade and assured them he would convene a peace meeting among stakeholders to seek a quick resolution to the ongoing situation.

On Thursday, a Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Alipore remanded the nine youths to seven days of police custody. However, after reviewing a petition from their relatives, Justice Shampa Sarkar granted them interim bail, requiring a surety of Rs 1,000 each. PTI SCH MNB