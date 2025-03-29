State govt promotes sustainable development with Green Himachal vision: Minister

Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) The state government is committed to sustainable development under its Green Himachal vision and is working towards achieving sustainable development goals, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Saturday.

Presiding over the North Zone Conference organised by the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) on the theme "Planning Strategies for Planned Development of Hilly Areas," Dharmani said the state's towns and cities have undergone significant transformation over time.

Himachal Pradesh's distinct geography makes it highly vulnerable to natural disasters, necessitating a well-planned approach to urbanisation, he said.

The minister said the government is actively promoting eco-tourism to boost sustainable tourism, which will create employment and self-employment opportunities.

An Eco-Tourism Society has been established to oversee the management of eco-tourism sites, with a target to generate an additional revenue of around Rs 200 crore over the next five years, he said.

He added that technocrats and planners play a crucial role in nation-building, and the state government is working to nurture talent in this field.

Dharmani further said that to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state, the government is expanding the use of electric vehicles and exploring options for air travel and ropeway connectivity.

On the occasion, the minister unveiled various ITPI publications, including Making Hilly Areas Great Places to Live, authored by Jeet Kumar Gupta. PTI COR OZ OZ