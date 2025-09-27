State govt sanctions Rs 2.73 cr for model digital courtroom at Kerala HC

Kochi, Sep 27 (PTI) The state government has approved Rs 2.73 crore for setting up a model digital courtroom at the Kerala High Court in Kochi equipped with modern facilities, according to a recent government order.

As per the order, the proposal put forward by the High Court emphasised the need for a technologically advanced and accessible courtroom.

The model courtroom will feature state-of-the-art information and communication technology infrastructure, an integrated public address system, smart lighting, audio-video and interactive screens, suitable seating, microphones, speakers, and video conferencing facilities.

It will also incorporate measures to address the needs of persons with disabilities, the order said.

An architectural design for the project was submitted by a Kochi-based firm, while the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) has provided the construction estimate of Rs 2.73 crore.

The government has directed that the facilities meet functional requirements and be executed through an accredited agency.

Last year, Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai inaugurated the country’s first digital court for handling Negotiable Instruments Act cases in Kollam, during which the High Court’s plan for a model digital courtroom was also unveiled.

The High Court has further plans to establish digital district courts across all districts in the state.