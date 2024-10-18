State govt spends 20 per cent of budget in education: Himachal Minister

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 18 (PTI) Himachal Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Friday said that the role of a teacher in building the nation and a child's life goes beyond just completing the syllabus.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conference of principals and teachers organised by a university near Hamirpur, he said that the government is spending about 20 per cent of the state budget towards education.

Highly qualified and trained teachers are being appointed in government educational institutions, Dharmani said.

The technical education minister also emphasised the role of teachers in a child's life and said, "They have a huge responsibility to bring positive change in the lives of children and prepare an ideal, good character and sensitive generation for the country and society." Dharmani said that the role of a teacher in society is paramount. PTI COR BPL HIG