State govt to develop Rs 80 crore ropeway project in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the construction of an aerial ropeway in Kullu district from Kullu Bus Stand to Peej Paragliding Point with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore.

An official statement stated that the 1.2-km-long ropeway would be an eco-friendly and convenient transportation option available to tourists, improving accessibility to Peej village, which is 12 kilometres from Kullu by road.

"Once completed, the ropeway would offer easy access to Peej Paragliding Point, making it an ideal destination for both novice and experienced paragliders," the press release stated.

As per the statement, this initiative is also expected to help the local economy by boosting tourism activities in Peej, which serves as the gateway to picturesque Lug Valley.

“This project was a part of the government's broader efforts to promote adventure, religious and water sports tourism, recognising the sector as a key pillar of the state's economy," the statement stated.

"The state government is also taking proactive measures to promote ecotourism in the state, aiming to provide tourists with closer experiences of the wilderness and virgin ecosystems while ensuring the conservation of the natural resources," it added. PTI COR AMJ HIG